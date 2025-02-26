Lucknow book fair from March 1, to focus on sustainable living

Promoting the idea of sustainable living and environment conservation, the bibliophiles will get an opportunity to re-stock books and update their bookshelves at the 10th Lucknow Book Fair (LBF) which will be organised at Ravindralaya ground in Charbagh from March 1 to 9. (Pic for representation only)

The book fair will be open from 1 am to 9pm daily and entry will be free. This time, the idea of using less or no plastic will be promoted during the book fair while the theme for the book fair is ‘Children’s Books Mini Mahakumbh’, said convenor, LBF, Manoj Singh Chandel at a press meet organised in Gomti Nagar on Tuesday.

Spread in 15,000 sq ft waterproof and air-cooled hangar, the book fair will showcase about 80 book stalls with 33 publishers including Children’s Book Trust, Gita Press, Bahujan Sahitya Mandal and Bodhras Publication, said Chandel.

“We are urging people to carry a cloth bag and those who forget to do that can borrow them for ₹20 from a stall at the book fair. Apart from this, people can also donate old pieces of clothes and get a cloth bag from the fair,” said Chandel.

Various cultural programmes, activities and competitions for youth and children on the theme will be organised during the fair.

“We want kids to fall in love with reading which will be promoted during the activities and games conducted as part of the children and youth corner. We are also promoting the need to get clothing items, shoes and other things repaired so that they can be used and not thrown away once they wear off. This will also help in reducing pollution,” said director LBF Aakarsh Chandel.

He also shared that a children’s poetic meet will also be held as part of the fair. Besides, a talk show on ‘Contribution of women in Art, Literature and Society’ will be organised on March 6. “This year a green teacher award will be given to teachers promoting information related to climate change and environment conservation,” said Aakarsh.