Lucknow: Bridge work near Hanuman Setu speeds up with fresh funding

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved ₹5.51 crore as the second instalment for the construction of a bridge near Hanuman Setu, a key link aimed at improving traffic flow in the state capital. The project, part of the larger Green Corridor initiative, is designed to connect Pakka Pul, Daliganj, and Samta Mulak intersection. he two lane bridge being constructed opposite to Hanuman Setu. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

According to Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials, the project will allow commuters to bypass traffic-heavy areas and reach destinations like Kisan Path and Shaheed Path more quickly.

With this latest funding, the total amount released for the bridge project now stands at ₹17.19 crore out of the sanctioned ₹23.36 crore. Officials confirmed that about 60% of the work has been completed, and the project is expected to be finished by June 2025.

To ensure smooth execution, the LDA has been directed to follow e-tendering norms to secure competitive rates. The government has also instructed the LDA to confirm that no other funds have been sanctioned for this project to avoid duplication.

The bridge near Hanuman Setu is part of the Green Corridor project, which began near IIM Road and is designed to improve traffic flow across the city, according to officials. The project is being carried out in multiple phases at an estimated cost of ₹7,000 crore.

The foundation for the bridge was laid in October 2024, though initial delays occurred due to underground wiring issues. The structure is expected to ease congestion in several busy areas and provide a smoother travel experience for commuters.