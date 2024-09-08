Lucknow building collapse: Yogi meets injured in hospital, assures full govt support

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Lok Bandhu Shri Raj Narayan Combined Hospital on Sunday afternoon to enquire about the well-being of those injured in the Transport Nagar building collapse incident on Saturday. Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets injured people at the Lok Bandhu hospital a day after the collapse of a building in Transport Nagar area, in Lucknow. At least eight people died and over 25 others were injured in the incident. (PTI)

He met each patient and asked about their health, instructing the hospital administration to ensure proper care and treatment.

He also spoke with the patients’ families, assuring them of full support from the state government.

After returning from his Gorakhpur tour, the chief minister straightaway went to the hospital and visited 10 patients in different wards and gathered details about their condition. He emphasised that no patient should face difficulties.

Later, the CM shared on his official ‘X’ handle that he visited the injured in the unfortunate building collapse accident at the Lok Bandhu Hospital. He enquired about their well-being and treatment progress from the doctors. He emphasized that under the supervision of skilled doctors, the government is committed to providing proper treatment to all as the top priority.

“In this difficult time, the Uttar Pradesh government is standing with the victims and their families with full readiness and sensitivity. We want to reassure the victims and their families that we are here to support them in every possible way and pray for their speedy recovery,” he wrote on ‘X’.

Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal, Sarojininagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh, Principal Secretary to the CM Sanjay Prasad, DGP Prashant Kumar, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh, along with several other officials, accompanied the chief minister.

Dy CM Pathak visits hospital, orders best possible treatment

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and BJP Mahanagar president Anand Dwivedi visited the Lok Bandhu Hospital on Sunday to enquire about the well-being of the victims injured in the Transport Nagar building collapse on Saturday. Pathak, who holds the medical and health portfolio, directed the doctors and hospital authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured at the hospital.