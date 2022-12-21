Lucknow churches rush to prepare, meet Christmas deadline

The Christian community of Lucknow and around rejoices as it prepares to celebrate Christmas with joy and happiness. Preparations are in full swing at all the prominent churches.

St Joseph’s Cathedral, Hazratganj

The main church in the city, St Joseph’s Cathedral in Hazratganj will have a Holy Mass at around 10.30 pm on December 24 with the singing of carols, and presided over by the Bishop of Lucknow, Rt Rev Dr Gerald John Mathias and other priests.

This year, mainly the parish members and their families will participate in the midnight Holy Mass and also in the divine services held on December 25, said Rev Fr Donald HR De Souza, chancellor and spokesperson, Catholic Diocese of Lucknow.

The Cathedral Compound will be decorated with Christmas lights, Christmas Crib and Christmas stars, which will show the joyful atmosphere of the season!

Every year, on Christmas Day, from about 10 am until 10 pm more than 100,000 people visit the church and the Marian Grotto (Shrine of Mother Mary) to light votive candles and to pray.

Among the other events to be held is the Christmas Dance Drama, the ‘Christmas Get-Together’ for prominent civil and religious leaders of the city, on December 26 at 4.30 pm.

In his Christmas message, Bishop Mathias said, “In Christmas we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace! May this Christmas bring us real peace and joy offered by Lord Jesus Christ which is needed in the world of today”. He appealed to the community to return to the spiritual message of Christmas and not to be tempted to commercialise this important holy feast.

Central Methodist Church

More than 160 years old, the Central Methodist Church on Cantt Road (Lal Bagh) too is gearing up for Christmas celebrations. Rev Herbert Able, priest in-charge of the church said decorations are on. He said, “The church is being decked up with a Christmas tree.” He wished citizens a Merry Christmas and said that the Christmas service will be held on December 25 at 10 am with Covid-19 protocols.

Epiphany Church

Preparations at the 145-year-old Epiphany Church in Lal Bagh are underway. The church service along with Holy Communion will be held on December 25 at 10 am. Prior to that there will be a midnight service on December 24, said Rev Frank Baksh, priest in-charge.

Wesleyan Methodist Church

The 165-year-old Wesleyan Methodist Church belongs to the Wesleyan Mission. The church will hold special prayers for all churches, pastors, evangelists, for the state, for defence personnel, said Rev Jai Karan Singh, priest in-charge. The prayer service will be held on December 25 at 10 am. A skit on the birth of Christ followed by carol-singing and get together will also be held.