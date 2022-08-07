Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow civil hosp ruckus: Probe ordered after viral video

lucknow news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 11:44 PM IST
The hospital authorities claimed that the patients weren’t disturbed because of the incident, in which around half a dozen youths were seen shouting at each other in the video. One of them also used his belt on another person.
Lucknow civil hospital (File)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Civil hospital has set up a probe following a video that went viral on Sunday showing some of the youths creating a ruckus on the hospital campus.

“The patients were not disturbed due to the incident as it happened around OPD area which gets closed after 2 pm. But we will find out who were they and if any of our staff were also involved in the incident,” said Dr Anand Ojha, director Civil hospital.

“We will find out when it exactly happened and take action accordingly. Guilty will be punished,” said Dr Ojha.

