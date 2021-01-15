Lucknow commissioner of police suspends 15 cops for dereliction of duty

Fifteen police personnel of Wazirganj police station were suspended by Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) DK Thakur on Friday for dereliction of duty, police officials said.

Thakur confirmed that all 15 police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were suspended for remaining absent from their duty points at the Lucknow district and sessions court.

He said they were suspended on the report of a court security committee which found them absent from their duty points.

CP Thakur said the suspensions will send a strong message to police personnel over the issue of dereliction of duty.

Another senior official said the list included a sub-inspector and fourteen head constables and constables. He said the sub-inspector was posted as in-charge of district judge court police outpost.

The official said complaints regarding these police personnel were made in the past too and they were warned about their negligence. He said the security of the court is a priority following the high court’s order to ensure proper security at all district courts after multiple incidents of crime and attack on court premises in recent years.

In February 2019, Advocate Jagnarayan Yadav was shot dead on a court campus in Basti district. Two assailants opened fire on him when he was working in his chamber.

Three armed assailants shot dead an accused of the murders of property dealer and BSP leader Haji Ehsaan and his nephew Shadab in Najibabad on May 28, 2019, inside a courtroom in Bijnor district in front of the chief judicial magistrate. In June, first-ever woman president of UP Bar Council Darvesh Yadav was shot dead on Agra civil court premises, two days after her election to the post.