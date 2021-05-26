Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow doctor shot by unknown assailants, remains critical
lucknow news

Lucknow doctor shot by unknown assailants, remains critical

Dr Sandeep Jaiswal, a resident of Balajipuram colony in Lucknow’s Matiyari area, runs a private hospital at Sarvodaya Nagar in the city.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 09:35 AM IST
The Lucknow police have recovered only one bullet shell from the crime scene (Shutterstock Image)

A Lucknow doctor was shot near his house in Matiyari locality late Tuesday night by unknown SUV borne assailants and was reported to be in a critical condition by doctors treating him at the trauma centre of King George Medical University in the city.

Dr Sandeep Jaiswal, a resident of Balajipuram colony in Matiyari, runs a private hospital at Sarvodaya Nagar in the city. He was attacked around midnight when driving back home. The assailants riding in an SUV intercepted his vehicle nearly 200 meters from his house, said Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), east, Sanjiv Suman.

The police officer said it appeared that the assailants first broke the windshield of the doctor’s SUV with a brick and then opened fire on him. He said the police found CCTV footage in which the assailants are seen fleeing in a white colour SUV from the spot towards Barabanki via Dewa road.

The DCP said the police have recovered only one bullet shell from the crime scene, however, some locals claimed they heard at least two rounds of fire. The injured doctor was first rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital by locals and was later shifted to the trauma centre.

DCP Suman said primary investigation suggested that the assailants could have been following the doctor’s vehicle from his Sarvodaya Nagar trauma centre. The police are trying to recreate the crime sequence and efforts are on to trace the assailants, he added.

The police initially suspected personal enmity behind the attack, but the doctor’s family has not named any suspect so far.

