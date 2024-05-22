Lucknow East candidates thank party workers, reflect on campaign day after polls

A day after the polling for the by-election to the Lucknow East assembly seat, it was time for the candidates to reflect on their political journey. (Sourced)

Following an extensive 35-day campaign, BJP candidate OP Srivastava expressed his gratitude to party workers and departed for Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman (at the Hanuman Garhi temple).

Speaking to HT, Srivastava shared what he did a day after polling for the assembly seat. “As soon as I woke up on Tuesday morning, the first thing I did was read the election headlines published in newspapers, followed by my daily puja (rituals). I then spent some time with my family, inquiring about the well-being of my nieces Chumki and Ana. I interacted with my wife Kiran, sons Darpan and Darshan, and daughter Mahima. I shared my experiences from the continuous campaigning with them and took a family photo,” he said.

Srivastava then described his journey to Ayodhya. “Later, the party workers with whom I stayed for 36 consecutive days accompanied me to Ayodhya around 8 am. There, we first had darshan of Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi and then of Lord Shri Ram at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Singh Chauhan, who contested the seat from Congress, started the day with some ‘poha’ and ‘dalia’. He spent the morning talking with his mother.

“I spent time with the children, asked them about their studies, and shared my election experience with them. After this, I visited a patient in the hospital.”

Later, Chauhan convened a meeting of Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Aam Aadmi Party workers who had supported him during the campaign. He thanked them for their support.