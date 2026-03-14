Lucknow emerging as identity of New India’s modern city: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Lucknow has truly become a symbol of “Muskuraiye Aap Lucknow Mein Hain”. “Today Lucknow is rapidly emerging as the identity of a modern city of New India. The capital of any state should be such that the lives of citizens are convenient and they can easily reach their destinations. With this objective, modern connectivity and infrastructure are being rapidly developed in Lucknow,” Yogi said while addressing a gathering after defence minister Rajnath Singh and he inaugurated phase two of the Green Corridor. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing an event in Lucknow on March 13. (HT photo)

The CM said when the idea of improving connectivity in Lucknow was presented, the defence minister provided the vision for it. Taking that vision forward, the Lucknow Development Authority implemented this project.

He further said the initiative is an important step towards making the traffic system in Lucknow smoother, more organised, and modern, which will provide better commuting facilities to residents.

Yogi said the state government did not allocate a separate budget for this project. The LDA freed government land in the city from encroachment and made proper use of it, he added.

In the field of urban development this model is an inspiring example of how large projects can be completed through better management of resources, the CM said.

“Under the Green Corridor project, two phases from IIM Road to Pakka Pul and from Pakka Pul (Daliganj) to Samatamulak Chauraha have been completed and inaugurated. The foundation stone of the third and fourth phases from Samatamulak Chauraha to Shaheed Path and from Shaheed Path to Kisan Path has also been laid,” he added. The 28-km long project will make traffic smoother by connecting different parts of the capital, the CM said.

“Earlier, people used to take 45 minutes to 1 hour to reach their destination on certain routes, but now the same distance will be covered in just 10 to 15 minutes,” Yogi added.

The CM also said that along with infrastructure development, other sectors in Lucknow are also being developed. Land is being freed from encroachments and development works are being carried out on it, leading to the creation of new facilities in the city.

“Today people coming from across the country and the world appreciate the cleanliness, better roads and modern arrangements in Lucknow. They are impressed by the city,” he said.

“During the Atal ji’s government, Rajnath Singh had given Lucknow the gift of Shaheed Path. Later, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the support of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Kisan Path was constructed, which gave Lucknow a new identity as the outer ring road of the capital,” Yogi added.

“Today these routes are becoming the foundation for the future expansion and development of the city,” he said. “Lucknow is progressing rapidly not only in infrastructure but also emerging in technology and defence production. Due to the efforts of defence minister Rajnath Singh, the BrahMos missile project has been established in Lucknow,” the CM said.

He said the programme was being organised at Jhulelal Vatika. Earlier this place had been encroached upon, which was removed and the area was redeveloped for public use. From March 19, on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar (Chaitra Shukla Pratipada), Jhulelal Mahotsav programmes will also be organised here.

He expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh will also play a significant role in this development journey as the country’s “growth engine”. The state government will continue to work with full commitment to develop Lucknow as a centre of connectivity, investment, technology and modern infrastructure.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Rajya Sabha MPs Dinesh Sharma aand Sanjay Seth, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLAs Neeraj Bora, OP Srivastava, Yogesh Shukla, Jai Devi and Amresh Kumar, MLCs Dr Mahendra Singh, Mukesh Sharma and Lalji Prasad Nirmal along with other public representatives were present on the occasion.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and CM Yogi Adityanath showered flowers on the workers involved in the construction work and also honoured them. They also took a group photograph with them.