Lucknow expands U-turn traffic model to ease Charbagh congestion

After being rolled out at Hazratganj and IGP crossing, Lucknow Police has extended its U-turn model to Charbagh Railway Station, marking a shift from signal-based regulation to flow-driven traffic management aimed at reducing conflict points and ensuring continuous vehicular movement. The revised traffic plan removes direct right turns at key junctions in Charbagh (Deepak Gupta)

The Charbagh area, known for heavy vehicular movement due to the railway station and adjoining metro connectivity, records continuous traffic flow throughout the day. Officials said the revised plan removes direct right turns at key junctions and instead channels vehicles through designated U-turn loops, reducing conflict points that often lead to traffic snarls.

Traffic officials said the objective is to ensure uninterrupted vehicle movement across intersections.

The rollout at Charbagh is part of a broader plan to reorganise traffic movement at major crossings across the city. “Around 10 intersections are currently operating under this system, with some on a trial basis while others have stabilised,” Raveena Tyagi, DCP Traffic said.

Under the new arrangement, vehicles coming from Alambagh towards Charbagh will no longer be allowed to take a direct right turn at Ravindralaya Tiraha. Instead, they will move straight towards KKC, take a U-turn, and then return to take a left towards Charbagh.

Similarly, vehicles exiting Charbagh will be diverted left at Ravindralaya Tiraha, continue till Gupta Tiraha, take a U-turn, and then proceed towards their destinations.

Traditionally considered a contributor to congestion, U-turns have been repositioned by Lucknow Police as a tool to reduce traffic pressure at busy junctions.

Introduced about a year ago, the model operates without traffic signals or heavy on-ground deployment, relying instead on regulated movement patterns.

Officials said commuters are required to follow U-turn routes to change direction, eliminating stoppages at intersections and ensuring smoother traffic flow across key stretches.