Lucknow: Family alleges murder plot after lab technician dies in hit-and-run

A 32-year-old laboratory technician was killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident here in Gomti Nagar late Friday night while returning home from work, with his family alleging that the crash was a planned murder linked to a workplace dispute, police said on Saturday. Representational image (Sourced)

The deceased was identified as Rupesh Kumar Prajapati, a resident of Gudamba on Kursi Road, who was working as a laboratory technician at the Lucknow Cancer Institute. According to police, Prajapati was riding his motorcycle around 9 pm when an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit him near the Samtamulak crossing on the Ring Road turn in Gomti Nagar.

He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital with the help of local residents and police personnel, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Raising allegations, the victim’s brother, Pravesh Kumar, said Rupesh had a heated argument with a co-worker, identified as Gaurav Singh, at the hospital a day before the incident. He claimed that during the altercation, Rupesh was allegedly threatened with dire consequences, and the family suspects the crash was not accidental.

The family submitted a written complaint at Gomti Nagar police station, naming co-workers and alleging that the motorcycle was deliberately rammed as part of a conspiracy to kill Rupesh. They have sought a detailed investigation into the incident.

Gomti Nagar station house officer (SHO) BK Tiwari said the case is being probed from both angles, a road accident and the allegation of murder. He said CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the vehicle involved and reconstruct the sequence of events.

Police said no arrests have been made so far and further action will be taken after analysis of technical and forensic evidence.

Rupesh is survived by his wife, Roshni Prajapati and two daughters, Ravina and Vanya.