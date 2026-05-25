Lucknow: Fuel prices rise fourth time in 10 days, petrol breaches 100 mark

Lucknow residents woke up to another sharp fuel price hike on Monday, with petrol crossing the ₹100-per-litre mark after oil companies revised rates for the fourth time in just ten days. The latest increase pushed petrol prices up by ₹2.61 per litre and diesel by ₹2.72 per litre in a single day, adding to the burden on commuters and transport operators.

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According to the latest revision, regular petrol (MS) prices increased from ₹99.28 to ₹101.89 per litre, while diesel prices rose from ₹92.64 to ₹95.36 per litre. With this latest hike on May 25, fuel prices in Lucknow have increased sharply over the last ten days, with petrol (MS) becoming costlier by ₹7.20 per litre, diesel (HSD) by ₹7.55 per litre, XP95 petrol by ₹7.33 per litre, and XG diesel by ₹7.55 per litre.

Premium fuels also witnessed a steep rise. XP95 petrol became costlier by ₹2.61 per litre, increasing from ₹107.86 to ₹110.47 per litre. Extra Green XG diesel surged by ₹2.72 per litre, climbing from ₹98.25 to ₹100.97 per litre.

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{{^usCountry}} The repeated fuel price hikes have triggered anger among daily commuters, transport operators, cab drivers, delivery workers and middle-class families, many of whom said rising fuel costs were making daily travel and transportation increasingly expensive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The repeated fuel price hikes have triggered anger among daily commuters, transport operators, cab drivers, delivery workers and middle-class families, many of whom said rising fuel costs were making daily travel and transportation increasingly expensive. {{/usCountry}}

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Four hikes in 10 days

The first major hike came on May 15, when petrol prices rose by ₹2.86 per litre and diesel by ₹3.01 per litre. Fuel prices were revised upward again on May 19, with petrol becoming costlier by ₹0.87 per litre and diesel by ₹0.91 per litre. Another hike on May 23 pushed petrol prices close to the ₹100 mark, as petrol prices increased by ₹0.86 per litre and diesel by ₹0.91 per litre. Premium fuels XP95 petrol and XG diesel also witnessed similar increases during all three revisions.