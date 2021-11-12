Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow: Head constable stabbed in road rage incident, seriously injured
lucknow news

Lucknow: Head constable stabbed in road rage incident, seriously injured

The head constable is undergoing treatment at Lok Bandhu hospital in Lucknow where his condition is stated critical
The incident took place when the head constable was returning from a vegetable market in Lucknow on a motorcycle. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 10:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A 52-year-old police head constable was seriously injured after three people attacked him with a knife on Thursday night over a road rage incident under the Ashiana police station limits in Lucknow, police officials said here on Friday.

The police so far have failed to arrest the assailants. The injured head constable is undergoing treatment at Lok Bandhu hospital in Lucknow where his condition is stated critical.

Inspector of Ashiana police station Dheeraj Kumar Shukla said head constable Shyam Singh Yadav is currently posted in the security of the Lucknow bench campus of the Allahabad high court. The head constable’s wife Sushma Yadav has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code section 307 for attempt to murder against unidentified assailants, Shukla said.

As per the FIR, the incident took place when the head constable was returning from a vegetable market on a motorcycle and tried to overtake a loader vehicle. The head constable had a confrontation with the vehicle driver when he did not give him the right of way.

The confrontation turned into a fight. The vehicle driver and two others attacked the head constable with a knife, seriously injuring him. The assailants fled with the vehicle leaving the head constable bleeding profusely on the road. Some passer-by rushed him to hospital and informed the police about the incident triggered by road rage.

The inspector said the police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in houses and business installations located on the entire stretch to trace the assailants through the vehicle’s registration number. He said efforts were on to identify the assailants and they will be arrested soon.

