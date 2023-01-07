Lucknow hospital performs six major heart surgeries in a day

Doctors at the Medanta Hospital performed six high-risk, complex CABG (coronary artery bypass graft) surgeries in a single day to save the life of six critical patients.

Director department of Cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS), Dr Gauranga Majumdar, in a press conference on Friday said, “Our hospital is probably the only hospital in Poorvanchal and central UP to have done six high risk CABG surgeries successfully in a single day and is capable of doing more. In most hospitals in Lucknow there’s a waiting list for these complex procedures.”

“Few months back, we had performed seven major heart operations in a single day including CABG, valve replacement and on a paediatric patient,” he said.

The department of CTVS has performed nearly 2,000 major heart operations in the last three years despite the pandemic. The unit is offering all complex surgical services in adult and paediatric patients including Redo operations, minimally invasive operations, very high risk bypass procedures, ultra-skilled BIMA bypass surgery to name a few, said the doctor.

“The department is offering total arterial bypass surgery (BIMA) to all elective willing patients which is the best available mode of treatment for multi vessel coronary artery disease. We have also started DNB CTVS training from this academic year and allotted two seats for the same,” he said.

