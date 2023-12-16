Lucknow hotels to reserve rooms for Pran Pratishtha guests

With the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2023, hotels in Lucknow have been instructed not to accept advance bookings for January 20, 21, 22, and 23.

Workers clean Ram Ki Pauri ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple, in Ayodhya, in 2020. (PTI File Photo)

During a meeting held at the Collectorate Auditorium, additional chief secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad directed officials to ensure that, in light of the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, no advance bookings should be made in Lucknow hotels on January 20, 21, 22, and 23, 2024.

“The program is quite grand, with a large number of people, dignitaries and guests arriving in the district. So, hotels should not make any kind of overcharging from their guests,” said Prasad.

He further said, “All hotel operators must ensure that no advance booking of rooms has been made by any person for the purpose of profiteering during the program. If found, such bookings should be verified and cancelled.”

Officials stressed providing the best hospitality to visiting people, dignitaries and guests in Lucknow so that they leave with a positive experience and memory of the state capital.

Additionally, during the program in Ayodhya, the number of vacant rooms in hotels will be transparently displayed on their websites, with no unnecessary concealment.

Police commissioner SB Shiradkar said that police verification of all newly appointed personnel working in hotels will be conducted. He added that the police administration will provide full cooperation in this verification process. Alongside this, police verification of taxi drivers who are employed with the hotels should also be carried out.

In the meeting, district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar directed that a mandatory training of hotel staff and taxi drivers should be organised to train them to behave politely with visitors. He emphasised that hotel room rents during the program period should be reasonable, with no unnecessary increase.

Senior officials informed in the meeting that the continuous arrival of tourists for Ayodhya darshan will commence from January 22. Therefore, full care should be taken to ensure that the visitors do not face any inconvenience. For this, hotel staff and management will need to make necessary preparations from now on, as the arrival of tourists will continue after January 22.

Along with Principal secretary of tourism, culture and charitable works, Mukesh Meshram, special DG/ADG law and order Prashant Kumar, representatives of the Hotel Association Lucknow, including chief Surendra Jaiswal, treasurer Naveen Charan, Shyam Krishnani, Prashant Bhatia, and officers from various departments, participated in the meeting.