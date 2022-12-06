Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow jail inmates get tips on stress management

lucknow news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:37 AM IST

A session on stress management was conducted for the inmates of the Lucknow Jail by an NGO 'Zindagi ek Prathamakita' here in Lucknow on Monday

Session on stress management underway at Lucknow jail. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A session on stress management was conducted for the inmates of the Lucknow Jail by an NGO ‘Zindagi ek Prathamakita’ here in Lucknow on Monday.

The inmates were given tips to tackle stress by Isha Yadav, director of the NGO and Ashish, organiser of the programme.

Sanjay Singh, UP State legal service authority secretary, Bhagirath Verma, special officer, deputy secretary Santosh Kumar among others were also present on the occasion. Jail officials were also present including prison incharge Rajendra Singh.

