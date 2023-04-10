Law university teachers to boycott practical exams

As part of their protest to demand regularisation of their teaching positions, teachers at Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University in Lucknow have reiterated that they wouldn’t be participating in the practical exams and viva-voce for the BA-LLB students beginning Monday. Vice-chancellor SK Bhatnagar said, “The EC is not yet fully constituted. The matter of regularisation of teaching posts (not of teachers) is to be done by the state government and this issue does not fall within the jurisdiction of the executive council or even the university as such.” (For representation)

The teachers’ general body will meet in the first half of Monday to decide its further course of action in the backdrop of an email by the university registrar that stated that the teachers’ issues would be taken up for a discussion at the executive council (EC) meeting on April 17, the protesting teachers said. There are possibilities that the teachers may soften their stand after the Monday meeting.

“The notice and agenda for the forthcoming meeting of the EC to be held on April 17, has been sent by the registrar only to the members of the council. However, as the administration is keen to protect the interest of the students who have to appear in the written examinations next week, the faculty members have been duly informed about the forthcoming meeting of the EC in which the ‘career advancement scheme’ envelopes are to be opened,” he added.

The mail by registrar Anil Mishra, which requested the faculty members to call off their protest and co-operate in the varsity examinations, also stated that an official was asked to make correspondence with the secretary of UP Higher Education Department regarding the regularisation of all teachers’ posts via a 2013 government order.

It may be noted that the protesting teachers have announced to boycott the annual semester examinations of BA LLB (Hons) students and PG LL.M exams, among others that are scheduled from April 10, 2023.