Lucknow: LESA to increase load of consumers overdrawing power
lucknow news

Lucknow: LESA to increase load of consumers overdrawing power

Published on Oct 03, 2021 08:28 PM IST
LESA officials say it’s important for customers to disclose and pay for the correct load so that power infrastructure in Lucknow can be upgraded. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) plans to increase the sanctioned load of those power consumers who have been overdrawing electricity for more than three months. The step is likely to affect more than 2.3 lakh power consumers of the state capital.

LESA has already sent notices to these power consumers in Lucknow for getting their load increased or the department will do so on its own.

LESA chief engineer (cis-Gomti) Madhukar Varma said, “If a consumer has sanctioned load of three kilowatt, but he is using more power than that for three consecutive months then his load has to be increased according to the rules. Such consumers have been sent notices. They can visit the website or Jhatpat portal for increasing the load. Or they can visit the substation nearby. If any consumer is not willing to pay the charges for increasing the load immediately then he can get the amount adjusted in the next bill.”

“It’s important for customers to disclose and pay for the correct load so that power infrastructure in Lucknow can be updated. Many transformers get damaged because consumers draw more power. It’s in the interest of consumers and LESA both to get the correct figures of load on each transformer, so that power supply is not hampered,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Samiti chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma said, “LESA will get 110 fixed charge from each consumer per month, besides 100 processing fee and 300 security fee. It’s the duty of LESA to give uninterrupted power supply to its consumers , which is not happening. Those consumers who have used more power than the sanctioned load for more than three months regularly will find this added amount adjusted in the next bill. Ideally, LESA can organise special camps for consumers for increasing the load at the substation level instead of unilaterally increasing the load, it’s always better to take consumers into confidence before increasing the load.”

