Lucknow logs 8 new infections, active Covid case count at 30

LUCKNOW The state capital reported eight fresh Covid cases while five patients recovered from the infection on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 30, the highest this year so far. Overall in UP, there were over 300 active cases, said officials.

UP had so far reported 2128683 Covid cases, including over 3.6 lakh in Lucknow. The major caseload was from Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar. (File Photo)

“Among the fresh cases in the district, five are male and three females from Aliganj, Chandarnagar, Alambagh, Chinhat and Indira Nagar. They are in home isolation,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, districts health education officer of Lucknow.

“UP is conducting the highest number of tests in the country. We are focused on early diagnosis and treatment,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer.

“Majority of those testing positive have no or mild symptoms. They are able to recover while in home isolation. But the families among whom cases are being reported need to strictly follow Covid protocol and get themselves screened by a medical professional for any symptom,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

