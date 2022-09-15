Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow looking up? LMC to bring uniformity to street vendors’ carts

Lucknow looking up? LMC to bring uniformity to street vendors’ carts

Published on Sep 15, 2022 12:16 AM IST

Proposal mooted to increase licence fee on pets, pet clinics, breeding centres; parking your car to be dearer too

For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has prepared a plan for uniformity in size, shape and colour of carts (thelas) and stalls of street vendors in different parts of the city.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “Currently, in the absence of any norms, there are different sizes of thelas and stalls. Some have tin roofs, some have polythene becoming an eyesore. That’s why a proposal for similarity is mooted.

“It’s an effort to improve the skyline of the city by framing rules for street vendors. If there is uniformity of carts and stalls then the city will look more beautiful. The colour, roof and shape of carts and stalls will be uniform.”

She said, “The LMC is going to make rules for this. The corporation will also deal strictly with those who deface the city by putting up posters/banners. For this, the fine will be increased. Parking fee for large vehicles in Transport Nagar will be increased up to three times. Keeping cows and dogs will also become expensive. A proposal will be placed before the executive committee to be held on Thursday (September 16), for approval.

“The rules are expected to be approved by members in the executive committee meeting tomorrow. The corporation will also deal with those who have created a mess in the city by putting up posters, banners and buntings. The penalty for such defacers will be increased several times. At present, a fine of 10,000 is imposed for putting up a poster for the first time. For the second time, a fine at the rate of 500 per day has to be paid. Now, these will also be doubled.”

Get ready to pay 100 for parking cars

LMC, additional municipal commissioner, Pankaj Singh said, “There is a proposal to increase the parking fee of cars to 100 against the previous parking fee of 40 for a day. The LMC has also imposed a fee of 5,000 on pet clinics, 10,000 on pet breeding centres which deal in three breeds, while 15,000 for selling and breeding more than five breeds. Pet shops, veterinary labs, diagnostic centres will have to pay 10,000 annual taxes to the LMC, veterinary shops and diagnostic centres, if they are together, then they will have to pay 20,000 in municipal taxes.”

Licence fee to be increased

The pets’ licence fee will be increased from 500 to 1,000 for every breed. Not only this, a licence to keep a cow will be given on paying 1,000 licence fee.

