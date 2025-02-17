Lucknow man hammers elderly parents to death, at large

A 32-year-old man, identified as Vishnesh, bludgeoned his elderly parents to death with a hammer in a brutal attack late Saturday night, sending shockwaves through the village. The accused fled the scene immediately after the crime, prompting an investigation by the police. A video has surfaced, reportedly showing the accused fleeing down a street after the crime. (For representation)

“The incident took place in Jabaruli village under the Mohanlalganj police station area of Lucknow. The man attacked them on the head and other parts of the body. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed the couple to the KGMU trauma centre, where doctors declared them dead on Sunday morning,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP), South, Nipun Agarwal.

Eyewitnesses reported that they rushed to the house after hearing the accused’s wife screaming. “She was crying out for help, but by the time we reached, Vishnesh had already killed his parents and escaped,” a witness said.

“A murder case has been registered, and police are actively searching for the accused,” DCP Agarwal added.

According to officials, the victims have been identified as Jagdish (70) and his wife, Shivpayari (68), the accused’s parents.

Additional DCP, South Zone, Amit Kumawat, revealed that Jagdish’s younger son, Golu, was recently engaged, and the Tilak ceremony had taken place 10 days ago. “Jagdish, facing financial difficulties, planned to sell a piece of land to fund Golu’s wedding. However, Vishnesh strongly opposed the decision,” he said.

Police sources indicate that the dispute escalated into a violent confrontation on Saturday night, leading to the double murder.

“The accused is currently absconding. Two police teams have been formed to track him down. The bodies have been sent for postmortem,” DCP South added.

