Lucknow man held for conversions disguised as ‘healing sessions’

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Nigoha here on Sunday for allegedly carrying out illegal religious conversions disguised ‘healing sessions’, police said, adding the accused also promised financial benefits to those who went to him. (For representation)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (South) Nipun Agarwal said the accused, Malkhan, who originally hails from Bakturikheda in Unnao, had built a hall-like structure on his farmland in Nigoha and used it as a makeshift church. “He organised weekly gatherings there on Sundays and Thursdays. During these gatherings, he promised to cure people of their illnesses and even offered inducements. The gatherings were projected as prayer or healing sessions, but in reality, they were being used to influence people to change their faith,” Agarwal said.

Malkhan converted to Christianity in 2016 reportedly after facing financial distress. Police said that after his conversion, he assumed the role of a pastor and began conducting spiritual gatherings in the area. He also changed the names of his three children to Robin, Samuel, and Jessica, and actively promoted the faith among Dalit families.

“During interrogation, police found out that Malkhan was operating a WhatsApp group named Yeshu Changai Sabha, which was used to draw new followers, particularly from marginalised communities,” said ADCP South Vasanth Kumar.

Locals told police that Malkhan initially lived in a small one-room house, but later expanded his farmland property to include a large hall where prayer gatherings were held. “As a pastor, he offered spiritual guidance to people and led healing sessions, which made it easier for him to convince families to join him,” said Mohanlalganj ACP Rajneesh Verma.

Authorities are now probing Malkhan’s sources of income and financial support to determine whether he was being funded to carry out conversion activities.

“A case has been registered under Sections 3/5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021,” read an official note.