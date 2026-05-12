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Lucknow: Man pushed off moving train dies; ‘mentally unstable’ youth held

The deceased was identified as Rambind, a resident of Bhadohi district. He was travelling to Lucknow with his companion Ramakant when the incident took place around 10 pm, police said.

Published on: May 12, 2026 08:24 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A 55-year-old farmer travelling on an Intercity train from Bhadohi to Lucknow died after a mentally unstable youth allegedly pushed him off the moving train near Nigohan in Mohanlalganj block of Lucknow on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Representational image (Sourced)

The deceased was identified as Rambind, a resident of Bhadohi district. He was travelling to Lucknow with his companion Ramakant when the incident took place around 10 pm, police said.

Dharamveer Singh, SHO, government railway police (GRP) station, said the accused was identified as Tushar Jha, a resident of Samastipur, Bihar. “The accused is mentally unstable and has been sent to jail,” he said.

According to police, the accused first threw Rambind’s bag out of the train before allegedly pushing him off the moving coach near the Nigohan railway stretch.

Deepak Bind, the victim’s son, said his father went towards the toilet during the journey but did not return for nearly 20 minutes. “His companion Ramakant started searching for him inside the train. Co-passengers later informed them that a man behaving erratically had thrown someone out of the train,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow: Man pushed off moving train dies; ‘mentally unstable’ youth held
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow: Man pushed off moving train dies; ‘mentally unstable’ youth held
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