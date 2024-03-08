Lucknow man strangles wife over domestic disputes, calls cops

A domestic dispute between a couple turned fatal, with the man, an auto driver, who fell in love with the woman he ferried in his auto a few years back, killing her on Friday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident happened in the morning in Ujriyaon village of Gomti Nagar where the accused Mohammed Farhan, 45, strangled his wife, Nasreen, 43. Farhan has been detained.

Police said that Farhan was involved in a fight with his wife, Nasreen, for demanding money. Nasreen, who hailed from Safdarganj Rasauli, Barabanki, had two children from her previous marriage.

According to Farhan’s account to the police, the dispute escalated to a point where he ended up strangling Nasreen in a fit of rage. After realising the gravity of his actions, Farhan got his brother to dial UP 112, alerting the police about the murder.

Upon receiving the call, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Gomti Nagar, Anshu Jain and inspector Gomti Nagar Deepak Pandey rushed to the scene.

Nasreen’s lifeless body was found in the house, with Farhan reportedly in tears, nearby. He confessed to the crime on the spot, leading to his detention, said the police.

“Nasreen had previously been married to Pradeep Yadav from Jiamau, with whom she had a turbulent relationship,” said Jain.

Farhan told the police that he and Nasreen had met while commuting in his auto, eventually leading to their court marriage in 2018.

Farhan and Nasreen used to regularly fight over domestic issues, the inspector said. The situation escalated to the point where Nasreen would accompany Farhan in his auto to ensure she received her share of the earnings from passengers.