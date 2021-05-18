Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow mosque steps in to help amid Covid-19 crisis
Lucknow mosque steps in to help amid Covid-19 crisis

The committee of Jama Masjid, Lalbagh, began its work with just five oxygen cylinders and seven concentrators. But with generous community support, it has significantly expanded its services since
When Covid-19 cases surged and overwhelmed hospitals in April, the management committee of Lucknow’s Jama Masjid, Lalbagh, stepped in and offered its services. The committee began its work with just five oxygen cylinders and seven concentrators. But with generous community support, it has significantly expanded its services since, said the panel’s president, Zunoon Nomani.

Akeel Siqqiui, who prays at the mosque, said they created a Facebook page and a helpline, and the assistance followed immediately. “Many people, including our Hindu brethren, approached us and offered money which we refused. Instead, we asked them to help us with the things that are needed the most—sanitisers, gloves, masks, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, and so on,” he said.

“There was a person from the Muslim community in Uday Ganj, who was in need of an oxygen cylinder. We requested a person from the Hindu community in the Gomti Nagar area, who expressed his willingness to help and took the cylinder to his house 10km away,” said Siddiqui.

The committee has formed a four-member team, which stays at the mosque round the clock to help people with their 55 oxygen cylinders and 24 concentrators. Those in need of help just need to bring their Aadhaar card and avail themselves the services free of cost, said Siddiqui.

