Lucknow Municipal Corporation to introduce breastfeeding zones, women’s facilities in all offices

At a meeting on women’s rights, safety, and empowerment on Saturday, municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh announced that the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) plans to develop breastfeeding zones at all zonal offices to address the concerns of female staff, visitors and officers. For Representation Only (HT File)

Several female department employees raised the issue of the lack of breastfeeding facilities and the commissioner Singh responded by requesting the preparation of proposals for each zonal office. “I will sanction the estimates sent by the officials of each zone so that work can be initiated as soon as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, female staff members from Zones 5 and 7 voiced their displeasure over the lack of women’s facilities in their workplaces. The commissioner issued an urgent order to construct restrooms in these zones, stating that “negligence towards women’s dignity will not be tolerated” in any office.

The absence of cooling facilities in several departments—including the health department, accounts department, record room, public information office, and road lighting department—was also criticised. The lack of fans and coolers during the extreme heat had raised concerns among the staff. Given the severe weather, commissioner Singh instructed the installation of fans and coolers as soon as possible.

Chief tax assessment officer Ambi Bisht, additional municipal commissioner Lalit Kumar, and all of the corporation’s female staff actively participated in the discussions.