Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow: PGI’s Apex Trauma Centre starts admitting patients
lucknow news

Lucknow: PGI’s Apex Trauma Centre starts admitting patients

The Apex trauma centre at PGI in Lucknow was converted into Rajdhani Covid Hospital during the outbreak of pandemic
Till 2 pm on Monday 7 patients were admitted to the Apex Trauma Centre. (HT File)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 11:36 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Apex Trauma Centre of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) that was converted into Rajdhani Covid Hospital was opened for general trauma patients from Monday.

“Till 2 pm 7 patients were admitted at the centre. The hospital is back to normal functioning of pre corona times. The emergency, OPD and wards have become operational from today. The trauma related services are now available 24X7. All the OTs to treat patients have also become operational,” chief medical superintendent of PGI professor Gaurav Agarwal said.

Agarwal said, “The state-of-art trauma centre located in Vrindawan colony is one of the best in country.”

PGI director professor RK Dhiman said, “The Rajdhani Covid Hospital treated and cured over 3000 Covid patients during the last 18 months. Now the Covid Hospital has been shifted to main building as the cases have declined.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP