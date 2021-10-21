Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow PGI starts two new facilities for haemophilia, leukaemia patients
lucknow news

Lucknow PGI starts two new facilities for haemophilia, leukaemia patients

The Lucknow PGI also got a new ward for Peripherally Inserted Central Cannula (PICC) Line Care Centre for painless chemotherapy of leukaemia patients
The Lucknow PGI’s haemophilia physiotherapy unit is part of a project funded by the National Health Mission (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 11:34 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) director Prof RK Dhiman inaugurated two new facilities - haemophilia Physiotherapy Unit and a new ward for Peripherally Inserted Central Cannula (PICC) Line Care Centre for painless chemotherapy of leukaemia patients in the department of haematology on Thursday.

In 2019, the department started a project ‘Strategies towards comprehensive haemophilia care services’ in Uttar Pradesh for improving the haemophilia treatment facilities in the state-funded by National Health Mission (NHM). Under this project, eight physiotherapy centres have been established in different medical colleges of the state and the centre inaugurated today is a part of this project. Two physiotherapists have been posted by the National Health Mission for the Haemophilia Physiotherapy unit.

SGPGIMS chief medical superintendent Prof Gaurav Agarwal, Dr AB Singh, deputy general manager, Blood Cell, NHM, UP and Vinay Manchanda, secretary, haemophilia Society, Lucknow, Prof Rajesh Kashyap, HOD, haematology were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Agarwal said haemophilia is a congenital bleeding disorder and affects males. The affected persons have spontaneous bleeding into their joints or muscles or from injury sites. Infusion of clotting factors is the only treatment for these patients. These patients also suffer from physical disabilities due to repeated episodes of bleeding into their joints. These patients require regular physiotherapy, and this centre would be very helpful for such patients.

In addition, the department of Haematology has now set up a dedicated day-care facility for leukaemia patients undergoing chemotherapy to take care of their in-dwelling catheters (PICC Line) to reduce the risk of infections.

