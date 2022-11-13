Lucknow police commissionerate: Police zones rejigged, new police circle formed

All five police zones of Lucknow commissionerate have been revised and a new police circle - Kakori – has been formed after the U.P. cabinet approved inclusion of all police stations of the Lucknow district to maintain uniformity across the district, on November 3.

So far, 46 police stations divided into five zones—west, east, central, north and south— were under police commissionerate while six other police stations were under jurisdiction of the superintendent of police, rural, and were treated as a separate police district. Now, there will be 52 police stations under the Lucknow police commissionerate including two Mahila Thanas—one each for urban and rural areas.

A senior police official, privy to the development, said that the west zone will now comprise four police circles— Chowk, Bazarkhala, Malihabad and the newly formed Kakori. He said Chowk circle remains unchanged with the three police stations including Chowk, Thakurganj and Wazirganj in its jurisdiction. He said Bazarkhala circle also remains unchanged with Sadatganj, Bazarkhala and Talkatora police stations under its jurisdiction.

The Malihabad circle has been revised to include Mal police station in it and now this circle will include Malihabad, Rahimabad and Mal, while the new Kakori circle will have Kakori, Dubagga, Para and Manaknagar police stations in its jurisdiction.

He said the central zone will include Hazratganj, Qaiserbagh and Mahanagar circles under its jurisdiction. He said that earlier, Qaiserbagh and Mahanagar circles were under the west and the north zone, respectively. He said the Hazratganj circle will include Hazratganj, Hussainganj, Gautampalli and Mahila Thana under its jurisdiction. He said the Qaiserbagh circle remains unchanged with the same Qaiserbagh, Aminabad and Naka police stations in its jurisdiction. Besides, the Mahanagar circle will include Mahanagar, Hasanganj and Madeyganj police stations.

The official said the east zone comprises Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar and Cantt police circles. He said Vibhuti Khand circle will include Vibhuti Khand, Chinhat and BBD police stations, the Gomti Nagar circle will include Gomti Nagar and Gomti Nagar Extension police stations and the Cantt circle included Cantt, Ashiana, PGI and Alambagh police stations.

He said the north zone comprises Aliganj, Ghazipur and Bakshi Ka Talab, police circles which were earlier under the jurisdiction of SP, rural. He said the Aliganj circle remains unchanged with Aliganj, Madiaon and Jankipuram police stations in it. The Ghazipur circle comprises Ghazipur, Gudamba, Indiranagar and Vikasnagar police stations and the Bakshi Ka Talab circle will include Bakshi Ka Talab, Itaunja, Saipur and Mahila Thana (rural) in its jurisdiction.

The official said the south police zone will comprise of Mohanlalganj, Gosaiganj and Krishna Nagar police circles. He said the Mohanlalganj police circle will include Mohanlalganj, Nagram and Nigoha, the Gosaiganj police circle include Gosaiganj and Sushant Golf City police stations and the Krishna Nagar police circle include Krishna Nagar, Sarojininagar, Bijnor and Banthra police stations.

Along with Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had also approved inclusion of all the police stations of Varanasi and Kanpur districts in the police commissionerate to bring uniformity across the district. So far, 12 police stations of Varanasi and 14 police stations of Kanpur were kept out of the purview of police commissioners and were treated as separate police districts supervised by an officer of superintendent of police rank.