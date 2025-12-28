Lucknow police make online nod must for New Year parties

Ahead of New Year celebrations, the Lucknow Police Commissionerate has made prior online permission compulsory for all New Year programmes, warning that any unauthorised event will face strict legal action. Organisers have been asked to seek approval through the ‘Citizen Services’ section on the official Lucknow Police website. Representational image (Sourced)

The directive is part of ‘Mission Suraksha’, a security plan rolled out to ensure a safe welcome to the New Year 2026, Lucknow police said. The arrangements were finalised under police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar’s directions during a review meeting chaired by the joint commissioner of police (law & order) with all zonal DCPs and ACPs.

Police have announced zero tolerance against hooliganism, drunk driving and traffic violations. No-parking zones will be strictly enforced in Hazratganj, Gomti Nagar, Chowk, Alambagh and roads around major malls. Illegally parked vehicles will be penalised.

Busy commercial hubs, including Hazratganj, have been declared pedestrian-friendly, restricting vehicular entry to reduce congestion. Additional barricading and mobile police teams will be deployed at locations such as Charbagh-Clock Tower, Samta Mulak Chauraha and Bara Imambara to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Hotels, malls, restaurants and bars hosting New Year events have been directed to follow strict norms. Venue operators must adhere to approved capacity limits, regulate ticket sales and follow prescribed closing times. Violations will invite legal action.

To strengthen security, additional police force, PAC companies and special teams will be deployed in sensitive areas, public parks and picnic spots. On New Year’s Eve, breath analyser checks will be conducted at major intersections, and motorists allegedly found driving under the influence will face action as per the law.

Police will also enforce sound regulations, directing organisers to use loudspeakers and sound systems only within permitted time and decibel limits, especially in residential areas.