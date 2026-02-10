Lucknow police nab 2 with banned manjha

In the wake of a fatal nylon kite string incident and a surge in similar injuries across the city, Lucknow police on Monday arrested two youths from the Bazarkhala area and recovered banned synthetic manjha and kites, officials said. The arrests were made amid a rise in injuries linked to dangerous kite strings reported from different parts of the city. The arrests were made amid a rise in injuries linked to dangerous kite strings reported from different parts of the city. (Sourced)

According to police, the two youths were stopped at Haiderganj Tiraha, where a medical representative (MR) was killed by a banned synthetic manjha on Wednesday, while they were riding a motorcycle along with another person. Locals reportedly noticed them carrying illegal manjha, detained two of them and informed the police, while the third person allegedly managed to flee.

Vishwajeet Srivastava, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), West, said the arrested accused were identified as Sadaf Ali, 20 and Ayan Khan, 21, both residents of Maleshamau in Gomti Nagar. “The arrests were made by a team of Bazarkhala police. Three reels of banned manjha and 11 kites were seized from their possession,” he said.

Police also recovered a motorcycle bearing a Lucknow registration number, which was allegedly being used to transport the illegal material.

Bazarkhala police, however, said it is yet to be established whether the arrested youths were involved in the death of Md Shoaib. “A case has been registered at Bazarkhala police station under Section 270 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further legal proceedings are underway,” the DCP added.

In a press statement, Lucknow police said the action was taken as part of an ongoing special drive launched on February 6 following directions from chief minister Yogi Adityanath to crack down on the manufacture, storage and sale of Chinese and synthetic manjha. The drive will continue till February 12.

Suresh Singh, senior sub-inspector of Bazarkhala police station, said interrogation revealed that the accused allegedly roamed from different locations on motorcycles while flying kites using banned synthetic manjha. The role of the third youth, who escaped from the spot, is being investigated.

Brijesh Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Bazarkhala police station, said raids are being conducted at other suspected locations based on information received from the accused. “Strict action is being taken against those involved in the use and sale of sharp and synthetic kite strings that endanger pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and animals,” a police officer said.