Lucknow Police nab 8 wanted criminals under NBWs

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 23, 2025 10:47 PM IST

According to a police official, the accused were involved in cases related to assault, criminal intimidation, illegal activities, and violations under the Excise Act. Those arrested have been identified as Danish, 23, Lallu, 30, Shankar Lal, 46, Ramkishore, 38, Suresh, 52, Pawan Kumar, 23, Suresh Kumar, 45, and Ajay, 48, all residents of Malihabad.

Malihabad police arrested eight individuals on Saturday who were wanted in multiple criminal cases under non-bailable warrants (NBWs). The arrests were made following intensive surveillance and a tip-off from a special informer.

Officials said the accused were taken into custody from different locations in Malihabad and presented before the court. (Sourced)
Officials said the accused were taken into custody from different locations in Malihabad and presented before the court. (Sourced)

Their warrants were linked to cases registered at Malihabad Police Station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 352, 504, 506, 323, and 354, along with provisions of the Excise Act.

Their warrants were linked to cases registered at Malihabad Police Station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 352, 504, 506, 323, and 354, along with provisions of the Excise Act.

Officials said the accused were taken into custody from different locations in Malihabad and presented before the court.

Follow Us On