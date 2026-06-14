Lucknow police traces four missing girls, nabs four accused

Days after the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court pulled up the commissioner of police (CP) over missing minor girls and ordered close monitoring of investigations in such cases, the Lucknow Police on Saturday recovered four girls and nabbed four accused in three separate cases.

The recoveries come two days after the high court sought a progress report from commissioner of police Amrendra Sengar on 34 girls who remain untraced in Lucknow. (For Representation)

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The recoveries come two days after the high court sought a progress report from commissioner of police Amrendra Sengar on 34 girls who remain untraced in Lucknow. According to figures submitted before the court, 261 girls were reported missing, abducted or enticed away in the city during the past six months. While 227 have been traced, 34 remain missing.

In Mohanlalganj, investigators unearthed what they described as a network that allegedly lured vulnerable girls and took them to Rajasthan for marriage in exchange for money.

“The case was registered on May 12 after two sisters, aged 16 and 12, went missing from their grandmother’s home in Mohanlalganj. Four police teams in civvies were deployed and examined around 100 CCTV camera footage before recovering both girls safely on May 18,” said ADCP South Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar.

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{{^usCountry}} “During the investigation, it came to light that the accused targeted orphaned or economically vulnerable girls and lured them with promises of meeting family members. Investigators claimed photographs of the girls were sent to contacts in Rajasthan through WhatsApp before marriage deals were negotiated,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the investigation, it came to light that the accused targeted orphaned or economically vulnerable girls and lured them with promises of meeting family members. Investigators claimed photographs of the girls were sent to contacts in Rajasthan through WhatsApp before marriage deals were negotiated,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, one of the accused disclosed during questioning that brokers could earn between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2 lakh for arranging a girl’s marriage.

On Saturday, police arrested Sonam Kumari, 20, and her husband Bhupendra Chauhan, 23, from Rajasthan. Four other accused, including a woman and a juvenile, were arrested earlier in the case.

The probe also led investigators to another minor girl from Rae Bareli who told police she had been taken to Kota and forced into marriage before managing to return home on her own.

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In a second case, Sarojininagar police arrested a 20-year-old man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. “The teenager had gone missing while on her way to school on May 11 and was recovered the following day. Based on her statement, police subsequently invoked rape and the Pocso Act charges before arresting the accused after a month-long search,” said ACP Krishna Nagar Rajneesh Verma.

In Madiyaon, police recovered a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since May and arrested a 22-year-old man accused of taking her away. SHO Madiyaon Shivavand Mishra said the accused was taken into custody after he appeared at the police station along with the girl on Friday. Police officials maintain that multiple teams are working on the pending cases.

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