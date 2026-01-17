Lucknow put under tight VVIP security ahead of All India Presiding Officers’ Conference

The state capital has been placed under an extensive VVIP security cover ahead of the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) and the 62nd conference of secretaries of legislative bodies, scheduled to be held at the Vidhan Bhavan from January 18 to 23, police said on Saturday. Over 1,600 police personnel deployed; extensive traffic arrangements from January 18 to 23 (PTI File Photo)

Lucknow Police have implemented a multi-tier security arrangement in view of the expected presence of senior constitutional authorities. “The conferences are likely to be attended by the Uttar Pradesh governor and chief minister, the Lok Sabha speaker, the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, the Uttar Pradesh legislative council chairman, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, presiding officers of legislatures from across the country, and senior officials including the secretaries-general of both houses of Parliament,” police said.

According to officials, the arrival of dignitaries will begin on the morning of January 18. Delegates will be escorted through secured convoys between the airport, designated hotels, the Vidhan Bhavan and other venues. The main sessions of the conferences will conclude on January 21, followed by a religious tour on January 22. Departures are scheduled for January 23.

More than 1,683 police personnel have been deployed for ground-level security, supported by units of the provincial armed constabulary, anti-terrorist squad, intelligence agencies and fire services. “The deployment includes one deputy commissioner of police, five additional deputy commissioners of police and 13 assistant commissioners of police, along with inspectors, sub-inspectors, male and female constables and home guards,” said Babloo Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order).

He said sensitive locations such as the Vidhan Bhavan, hotels accommodating VVIPs and designated movement routes have been placed under enhanced surveillance. “Anti-sabotage measures, bomb disposal and dog squads, anti-mine teams and door-frame metal detectors have been stationed at entry points, while round-the-clock CCTV monitoring is being carried out from a dedicated control room. Quick response teams and reserve forces have been kept on standby.”

Police officials said route rehearsals, coordination meetings and mock drills focusing on VVIP protocol, emergency response and crowd management have already been conducted. A special traffic and diversion plan has also been prepared to facilitate the movement of VVIP convoys, with advisories to be issued for the general public.