Lucknow raises a toast for Friendship Day | Here are the best BOGO buffets, DIY activities, spa packages and party spots

Friendship Day is here and the state capital is buzzing with offers, discounts, and exciting packages that make celebrating with your buddies easier and more fun than ever. From buy-one-get-one buffets to package beauty treatments, bonding over DIY activities to gaming, there are several attractions to make the day memorable.

Lucknowites are set to celebrate Friendship Day on Sunday, August 2 (Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose only))

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“It’s a special day, so celebration toh banta hai! We have tied up with a food aggregator which is offering a 30% discount on the bill besides our day-long DJ and other activities at Boombox Lucknow,” tells Sandeep Singh.

Lucknowites are making the most of the deals. “It’s a special day so I am celebrating with my friend circle and all are coming with spouses – as they are also friends for life. We have booked an entire restaurant at a mall and got a good deal as well. It’s win-win for all,” says Gurmeet Honey Kakkar, a businessman.

Hyatt Regency is offering a 20% discount on friends-seated tables, a mocktail welcome and one-on-one-free beer for the first round. “We have set up a game zone, will have live singing, buddy bands and giveaway vouchers that can be redeemed on August 15,” shares its general manager Joyjit Chakravorty.

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{{^usCountry}} For those who want to long drive and celebrate, Ramada Hotel’s executive chef Avinash Kumar has curated a Sunday Brunch on a discounted price where the fourth friend will not be billed, informed its general manager Mukunda Chowdhury. The Aviyaan Luxe Serenity is offering a buy-one-get-one buffet for friends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For those who want to long drive and celebrate, Ramada Hotel’s executive chef Avinash Kumar has curated a Sunday Brunch on a discounted price where the fourth friend will not be billed, informed its general manager Mukunda Chowdhury. The Aviyaan Luxe Serenity is offering a buy-one-get-one buffet for friends. {{/usCountry}}

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Danbro by Mr Brown has curated Friendship Day cakes and is offering buddy bands on a ₹599 bill, while every cake buyer gets a special mug, informed its owner Tanushree Gupta. Meanwhile, Buttercup Bungalow has special twin Iced Teddy Coffees where the teddys are made of ice.

To treasure life-long memories, Italian restaurant Cellar has placed a team of photographers in place who will click your special moments and make a personalised photo strip. TGI Fridays is also giving Polaroid memories and free dessert on a certain billing.

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For mass celebration, Phoenix Pallasio mall has organised a host of DIY activities, a beauty edit package and a Korean food festival at Eight restaurant.

Meanwhile, Derma Advance is offering one-on-one package on Beauty and Hydra package, and Orange Look Salon is also giving Glow Together offers.