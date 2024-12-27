New Year 2025 self-care you can squeeze into lunch breaks: 8 quick beauty treatments and wellness hacks

Some of us have already hung up our boots and welcomed the holiday cheer but for those who are neck-deep in work at this most hectic time of the year, professionally, we hear you and got you sorted with some festive beauty tips that you can tackle during your lunch hour. The festive season is a time of joy, celebration and unfortunately, stress where with the rush of holiday preparations, many people overlook self-care. Lunchtime glow-ups: 8 quick beauty treatments and wellness hacks to ace your festive look!(Photo by Mito Red Light)

However, lunchtime is an excellent opportunity to incorporate beauty and wellness procedures that rejuvenate your body and mind. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Suganya Naidu, Dermatologist at Skinmatics Clinic in Bangalore, suggested various lunchtime procedures to enhance your festive spirit and make you feel your best -

1. Facial treatments

Hydrating Facials: As winter approaches, the skin can become dry and dull. A hydrating facial with Geneo or Geneo X is an excellent way to refresh your skin in under an hour. This treatment typically includes cleansing, exfoliation and a hydrating mask, leaving your skin plump and glowing.

LED light therapy is the celebrities' secret to rejuvenated and youthful skin.(Instagram)

LED Light Therapy: LED light therapy such as Esthelux or Smartlux is gaining popularity for its ability to address various skin issues, from acne to signs of aging. A session can last between 30 to 60 minutes, making it feasible during the lunch break. Different colored lights serve various purposes, such as reducing inflammation or stimulating collagen production.

2. Mini manicure and pedicure

In the hustle of the festive season, taking some time to pamper your hands and feet can be incredibly rewarding. Many salons offer express manicures or pedicures that focus on essential nail care without the extended time commitment. You can enjoy a quick nail shaping, cuticle care and polish application in about 30 to 45 minutes.

Gel Polish Application: Opting for gel polish during a quick manicure can also offer long-lasting results that withstand the wear and tear of holiday festivities.

3. Massage therapy

A quick chair massage or even a 30-minute full-body massage can alleviate stress and tension accumulated during holiday preparations. Many spas offer express massages during lunch hours, providing a much-needed escape without requiring extensive downtime.

Benefits of Massage

Improved Blood Circulation: A massage can increase blood flow, promoting relaxation and overall wellness.

A massage can increase blood flow, promoting relaxation and overall wellness. Stress Relief: Simple massages can release endorphins, boosting your mood during high-stress periods.

4. Dermaplaning

This innovative skincare procedure involves exfoliating the skin’s surface using a specialised surgical scalpel. The treatment removes dead skin cells and peach fuzz, leaving the skin smooth and radiant. Dermaplaning takes about 30 minutes, making it ideal for a quick lunchtime refresh.

Dermaplaning is good for the skin: Dermaplaning is a procedure that exfoliates your skin and gets rid of dirt and vellus hair, better known as "peach fuzz." Dermaplaning treatment is good for the skin as it removes dead skin and dirt.

Post-Treatment Care: A gentle moisturiser and sunscreen are essential after dermaplaning as skin can be sensitive post-procedure.

5. Gold toning

A perfect choice to reduce post acne redness, it also minimizes the need for anti-inflammatory medications for acne, restores normal skin tone and complexion. It can be performed as a standalone treatment or in combination with other facial treatments. Gold Toning with Spectra XT offers a safe and effective solution for addressing post-acne redness and inflammatory acne. With its non-invasive and non-ablative nature, this treatment provides a healthy, even-toned skin and clearer complexion. It is feasible during the lunch break as a session can last upto 30-45 minutes.

6. Eyebrow shaping

Full, well-groomed eyebrows can frame your face beautifully. Quick eyebrow shaping, whether through threading or waxing, can be done in around 15 to 30 minutes. Many salons offer lunchtime treatments, and the results can instantly elevate your look for festive outings.

Brow Tinting: Consider adding brow tinting to enhance the color and shape of your eyebrows, giving you a polished appearance without daily maintenance.

7. CoolSculpting

For those looking for body contouring without surgery, CoolSculpting by Cooltech offers a non-invasive option to reduce fat in specific areas. While individual sessions can last from 35 minutes to an hour, many people opt for this during the lunch break for discreet touch-ups.

Benefits

No Downtime: You can return to your usual activities immediately.

You can return to your usual activities immediately. Natural Results: Gradual fat loss happens over weeks, providing natural outcomes.

8. Nutrition boosters

It’s essential not only to beautify externally but also to care for your body from the inside. Consider a wellness lunch with nutrient-packed foods or smoothies filled with vitamins and antioxidants. Many juice bars and cafes offer quick options that focus on seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Sample Lunch Ideas

Quinoa Salad with Roasted Vegetables: Packed with protein and fiber.

Packed with protein and fiber. Green Smoothie: Combining spinach, bananas, and almond milk for a refreshing drink.

Dr Suganya Naidu concluded, “The festive season should be about joy and wellness and making self-care a priority is crucial. With these lunchtime procedures, you can easily incorporate beauty and health treatments into your busy schedule. Whether you opt for a quick facial, massage or nutrition boost, taking time for yourself can significantly enhance your holiday experience. Remember, a little self-care goes a long way in making this season truly festive!”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.