Lucknow reports 97 new Covid cases, U.P. 616

The state capital reported 97 new Covid-19 cases while 119 patients recovered, according to data from the health department on Saturday. Overall, the state reported 616 new cases during the day.

Among new cases in Lucknow, 29 were those who tested positive after having influenza-like symptoms, while 11 others were contacts of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 within this week.

Of the new cases in Lucknow, 59 were male and 38 female. Alambagh reported 20 new cases, Aliganj 12, Chinhat 9, Sarojininagar 9, NK Road 7, Indira Nagar 4, Gosaiganj 2 and Tudiyaganj 2, according to the health department data.

Also according to the health department, 24 patients are admitted to different Covid-19 facilities in the state capital.

In the state, 45,829 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and till now 12,04,87,313 samples have been tested, according to the state health department. Also in the past 24 hours, 989 patients recovered in the state and till now 20,83,963 patients have recovered. The state has 5,632 active Covid-19 cases under treatment.

Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow, said, “In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, we are going to review the admission facility at Covid-19 facilities. We shall work upon increasing the number of beds in both government and private sector hospitals for patients.”

A meeting of all hospitals running Covid-19 facilities has been called next week. “The need for admission of patients is low at present but those having comorbidity are at a risk of major problems with the infection, hence, such people need to stay alert and adhere to Covid-19 protocols, along with others,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

According to the health department data, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 141 new cases, Ghaziabad 46, Varanasi 31, Prayagraj 20 and Agra 5.

In the past 24 hours, 1,01,346 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine were administered and till now 35,55,64,826 doses have been administered.