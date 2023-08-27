In the India Smart Cities Awards Contest (ISAC) for the year 2022, the Rojgar Training Centre in Lucknow was the 2nd runner-up under the economy category out of 41 nominations. Jabalpur and Indore bagged the 1st runner up and top position respectively.

Lucknow Rozgar Training Centre bags ISAC award (sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “Rozgar Training Centre is one of the glittering projects of Lucknow Smart City, wherein Lucknow Smart City Limited (LSCL)has joined hands with the Institute of Entrepreneurship Development U.P. (IEDUP) to create livelihood opportunities for the urban poor and migrant labourer in different sectors such as retail and e-commerce, BPO and logistics, food and beverages and hospitality and others. IEDUP & LSCL has identified beneficiaries and trained them before successfully placing them into the industry.”

He said, “We have also created opportunities for new entrepreneurs and linked them with the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP). We have successfully trained and placed 1282 beneficiaries apart from facilitating loan of approximately ₹ 2.11 crore to the entrepreneurs under the PMEGP scheme.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have created around ₹ 20 crore worth of employment for the urban poor and migrant labourers. Lucknow Smart City is continuously working towards the betterment and uplift of marginal weaker sections of the society and has now extended the period of the project till 2024. Apart from this, Lucknow Smart City has joined hands with an NGO Lighthouse Communities Foundation for skilling and livelihoods of the youth from disadvantaged communities in Lucknow. The location has already been identified at Naka Hindola and development work of the project is in progress,” said Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON