Lucknow Run 2021: People in large numbers take part in event

People in large numbers participated in the “Lucknow Run half marathon-2021”, the third edition of the event, held at GD Goenka Public School here on Sunday. Organised by “The Centrum”, an urban lifestyle club, in association with Krida Bharti, Uttar Pradesh, the event was in in four categories of 21, 10, 5 km and 3 km.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Through this event, we want to spread the message of good health and prosperous lifestyle among people. One of the main objectives of this half marathon is to promote the culture of sports in the country and also to make them aware of ensuring the good health of their surroundings and environment,” said Sarvesh Goel, organiser of the “Lucknow Run” and managing partner of “The Centrum”.

While the 21-km half marathon started at 5:30am, 10-km run at 6am and 5 km and 3 km fun runs got under way at 7am. The 21-km half marathon was flagged off by ADG police Lucknow, Binod Singh while the 10-km run was flagged off by ADG, Lucknow zone, SN Sabat and additional chief secretary Anil Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 5-km and 3-km fun runs were flagged off by BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh; UP minister Swati Singh; MLC Avanish Kumar Singh and commissioner, Lucknow division, Ranjan Kumar. More than a thousand people took part in ‘Lucknow Run 2021’. All the winners and participants too were awarded medals and certificates.

Winners are as following:

21-km (male)

1) Arjun Singh Tomar 1:22:30

2) Dipen Rasaily 01:23: 41

3) Raghbendra Singh 01:28:10

21-km (female)

1) Asha Singh 01:44:56

2) Bindu 02:04:30

3) Konika 02:14:00

10-km (male)

1) Sushan Limbu 00:37:19

2) Aswin Rai 00:38:26

3) Reshab Subba 00:38:33

10-km (female)

1) Suman 00:48:29

2) Pooja Nishad 00:49:29

3) Rachana Joshi 00:51:37