News / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow scholar among young climate enthusiasts at COP 28

Lucknow scholar among young climate enthusiasts at COP 28

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 14, 2023 10:46 PM IST

Union cabinet minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav met with the Indian youth delegates at COP 28 in Dubai to discuss areas where young leaders could contribute to building a greener planet.

Mahiya Kulsoom, a young climate enthusiast and PhD scholar from Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Lucknow, is among the four youth delegates chosen to represent Indian youth at the COP 28 Summit in Dubai.

Mahiya Kulsoom (HT Photo)
Mahiya Kulsoom (HT Photo)

Reflecting on the significance of this initiative, Mahiya Kulsoom shared in an interview, ‘We are here at COP 28 in Dubai, meeting young climate leaders from across the world. It was my dream come true. We have worked on different fields, with my specialty focusing on ground-water pollution and a zero-waste lifestyle. As a zero-waste consultant, after conducting various campaigns in Lucknow, my hometown, I’ve realized there is a significant lab-to-land gap that needs to be covered. This amazing opportunity has given me the scope to understand everything at a global level and will help me implement these lessons at the ground level.’

Mahiya and three other young leaders presented the National Youth Statement, drafted by more than 130 young climate enthusiasts who participated in Local Conference of Youth (LCOY). They specified their agenda for climate action at the national and global levels as part of the Global Youth Statement presented to UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres.

