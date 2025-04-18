Lucknow sees rise in domestic violence cases against women

The One Stop Centre (OSC) in Krishnanagar, Lucknow, recorded two fresh cases of domestic abuse in April this year, adding to dozens reported in previous months. According to OSC records, domestic violence cases have risen from 434 (between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024) to 468 in the period from April 1, 2024, to March 31 this year. For representation only (AFP)

Among the recent cases are a woman who was beaten and molested by her husband and in-laws, and another who endured 20 years of mental and physical abuse—both of whom are now seeking legal and rehabilitation support at the centre.

OSC centres often become a refuge for victims of domestic abuse. So far, every district in Uttar Pradesh has at least one OSC, with more centres planned in the coming months, as per a recent announcement by the state government. These centres operate under the department of Women and Child Development, with staff employed by the WCD.

Uma* faced daily harassment, physical abuse and even death threats throughout her 20-year marriage. According to the FIR filed at the Aliganj police station on April 9, her husband’s family had attempted to kill her multiple times. In March, after being beaten and thrown out of the house, she sought help from the OSC.

In another case, Stuti* filed an FIR at the Gomti Nagar police station, alleging that her husband and in-laws had beaten and molested her. With assistance from an OSC representative, the FIR was filed promptly, ensuring a medical examination was conducted following the assault. Both women are currently under the care of the OSC, which is actively following up on their cases.

From March 2024 to April 2025, the OSC has rescued and supported 1,248 women from Lucknow and surrounding areas, said coordinator Archana Singh.

Most cases involved domestic violence, followed by 239 cases of kidnapping or abduction of minors and 31 cases involving exploitation of women with mental disabilities. The centre also recorded cases related to child marriage, child labour, online harassment, POCSO violations, acid attacks and other offences against women and children.

*Identities changed