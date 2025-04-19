Lucknow shocker: Woman dies, sister injured in crash after rape bid in moving car

LUCKNOW A 30-year-old henna artist died and her younger sister,18, sustained critical injuries after three men, in their thirties, allegedly attempted to outrage their modesty in a moving car that overturned near Ramdaspur village near Banthra on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The accused fled the scene, leaving the victims and the vehicle behind, said police. The car in which the alleged incident happened. (Sourced)

An FIR was registered against the trio - Ajay, Vikas and Adarsh - based on a complaint filed by the deceased victim’s husband. One of the accused was detained and a manhunt to nab the others had been launched. The three were booked under BNS sections 105 (culpable homicide), 281(rash driving), 75(2) (sexual harassment), 115(2) (voluntary causing hurt) and 352(3) (criminal intimidation), said AN Singh, SHO, Banthra.

The men offered to hire the henna artist for a ‘haldi’ ceremony, after which the two sisters from Banthra got into the car. Subsequently, the accused allegedly began molesting them, said police.

As the victims screamed for help, the accused gagged them with a dupatta and stabbed them with a knife. They also beat up the women inside the vehicle for about 5 km. The car eventually lost control and overturned near Ramdaspur. The elder sister died due to severe injuries sustained in the crash. The other suffered critical injuries and was currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Angered by the incident, the victims’ family members staged a protest outside the Banthra police station on Friday morning, demanding immediate arrests and strict action. The protest lasted about 30 minutes and ended after the police assured them of swift action.

The police were examining CCTV footages from nearby areas and checking call detail records to trace the absconding accused.