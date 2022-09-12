Lucknow student who staged his kidnapping recovered from Delhi

A 15-year-old class 10 student, who went missing from his school in Rajajipuram locality since Saturday morning, scripted the story of his alleged kidnapping, police said after the minor was recovered from Delhi on Sunday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), west, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the police was put on alert after being informed about the alleged kidnapping of the minor boy, a student of a missionary school in Rajajipuram locality under Talkatora police station.

Police said the information of kidnapping was taken on priority, especially because these days rumours about a mysterious child lifter have scared people, some of whom have even attacked strangers suspecting them to be child lifters.

The police official said in this case, suspicion arose after the family received message of the boy being kidnapped from his mobile phone but no ransom call was made.

The ‘kidnapper’ also kept sending voice messages by recording the student’s voice but did not pick the call.

“The boy’s mobile was operational and when put on electronic surveillance, its location was tracked in Delhi. A police team was immediately rushed there and the boy was safely recovered from a Delhi metro station,” the police official said.

“It was later known that the boy had left the house as he was angry with his family members over some issue. He subsequently started sending fake messages about his alleged kidnapping to his family,” the police official said.

He said the child has been counseled and handed over to his family.