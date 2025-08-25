Lucknow: Tech surveys done, elevated corridor plan near take-off

Daily commuters in central Lucknow are likely to get relief from persistent traffic snarls with a four-lane elevated corridor proposed from PICUP Turn to Shaheed Path via Lohia Hospital. Planned by the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation, the 3.05-kilometre stretch carries an estimated cost of ₹489.02 crore and is projected to benefit more than 2 lakh people every day, including office-goers, patients, emergency responders, and VIP convoys. Representational image (Sourced)

The proposed elevated road is aimed at easing congestion along one of the busiest arterial stretches of the city. Ambulances and other emergency vehicles travelling to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, as well as convoys of judges and dignitaries heading to the Lucknow high court, often face long delays due to heavy traffic. Officials said the corridor will not only reduce travel time but also ensure uninterrupted access for critical services.

“This project isn’t just about relieving traffic pressure, it’s about enhancing the quality of life for lakhs of people who rely on this route every day,” a senior official of the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation said. “With all technical surveys and feasibility studies completed, we are now awaiting final approval and budget release to initiate the tender process.”

The stretch covers some of the busiest landmarks of Lucknow, including Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Allahabad high court’s new bench, and several major government offices and commercial hubs. Improved connectivity to these institutions is expected to support the smoother functioning of day-to-day administrative, legal, and business activities.

The project is being pushed forward following directives from Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh and East assembly constituency MLA OP Srivastava. Both leaders have underlined the urgent need to strengthen central city traffic networks and provide commuters with a faster, safer alternative to the congested surface roads.

According to officials, the Bridge Corporation has already carried out traffic studies, soil testing, and urban flow analysis. The project report is ready, and the corporation is awaiting clearance for funds to be released. The elevated corridor, once greenlit, will be taken up on priority, considering the urgency of traffic management in this section.

The elevated road will also strengthen the link between central Lucknow and Shaheed Path, one of the city’s fastest-developing transport corridors. Indira Gandhi Pratishthan and the surrounding area frequently host high-profile national and international events, making secure and reliable traffic flow a top requirement.