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Lucknow to host catering and hospitality expo In July

The OCA Expo 2026 in Lucknow, from July 17-19, aims to boost the HoReCa sector, featuring 200+ exhibitors and industry seminars for networking and innovation.

Published on: May 04, 2026 07:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Oudh Caterers Association Uttar Pradesh has announced the OCA Expo 2026, a major industry event set to position Lucknow as a key hub for the fast-growing HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Catering) sector. The three-day expo will be held from July 17 to 19 at Golden Blossom Imperial Resort.

Lucknow to host catering and hospitality expo In July

Touted as one of the largest gatherings of hospitality professionals in Uttar Pradesh, the event is expected to bring together over 200 exhibitors and thousands of visitors from across India.

Officials of the Oudh Caterers Association say the expo comes at a time when the HoReCa sector is witnessing rapid growth and transformation. More than 200 stalls will showcase innovations ranging from kitchen equipment and food products to hospitality services, décor solutions, packaging, and event technologies.

With an estimated daily footfall of 2,500–3,000 visitors, the event is expected to generate significant networking and commercial opportunities.

A key focus of the expo will be knowledge-sharing. The event will feature seminars and product launches by participating brands, alongside expert-led sessions on food technology, culinary trends, and hospitality management.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow to host catering and hospitality expo In July
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow to host catering and hospitality expo In July
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