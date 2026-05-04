Oudh Caterers Association Uttar Pradesh has announced the OCA Expo 2026, a major industry event set to position Lucknow as a key hub for the fast-growing HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Catering) sector. The three-day expo will be held from July 17 to 19 at Golden Blossom Imperial Resort.

Lucknow to host catering and hospitality expo In July

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Touted as one of the largest gatherings of hospitality professionals in Uttar Pradesh, the event is expected to bring together over 200 exhibitors and thousands of visitors from across India.

Officials of the Oudh Caterers Association say the expo comes at a time when the HoReCa sector is witnessing rapid growth and transformation. More than 200 stalls will showcase innovations ranging from kitchen equipment and food products to hospitality services, décor solutions, packaging, and event technologies.

With an estimated daily footfall of 2,500–3,000 visitors, the event is expected to generate significant networking and commercial opportunities.

A key focus of the expo will be knowledge-sharing. The event will feature seminars and product launches by participating brands, alongside expert-led sessions on food technology, culinary trends, and hospitality management.

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{{^usCountry}} Renowned chefs and industry specialists are slated to speak, while government officials will guide attendees on regulatory frameworks, including GST and taxation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Renowned chefs and industry specialists are slated to speak, while government officials will guide attendees on regulatory frameworks, including GST and taxation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the initiative, Association president Ajay Tikkha said the expo aims to strengthen connections within the hospitality ecosystem while fostering innovation and growth. Secretary Kamal Sachdeva added that the platform is designed to drive collaboration and open new avenues for businesses across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the initiative, Association president Ajay Tikkha said the expo aims to strengthen connections within the hospitality ecosystem while fostering innovation and growth. Secretary Kamal Sachdeva added that the platform is designed to drive collaboration and open new avenues for businesses across the country. {{/usCountry}}

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