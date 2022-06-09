Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow to introduce night safari in Kukrail forest area, soon

People will be soon able to enjoy a night safari in the Kukrail forest area in Lucknow
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

People will be soon able to enjoy a night safari in the Kukrail forest area in Lucknow.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was shown the presentation on the night safari and he directed officials to develop night safari without harming the forest.

The CM also said this project will add a new destination to the tourism map of the state capital and promote eco-tourism, said a press statement from the state government.

The proposal also stated to carve out a zoo in Kukrail.

If this happens, this will be the second zoo in Lucknow. At present, Kukrail is a popular picnic spot. It also has a Ghariyal breeding centre and a turtle research and rescue centre.

For the project, the Kukrail river will be channelised, and the road will be widened. The total area of the Kukrail forest is 2027.46 hectares. There is a proposal to develop a zoo and night safari on a 500-acre land, the press statement added.

He said the state government was committed to the safety of animals and the protection of the forest. This project will be a mix of entertainment, education and information.

