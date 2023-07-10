Lucknow University distributes Chatra Kalyan Scholarship to 50 students

Lucknow University (LU) on Monday distributed Chatra Kalyan Scholarship to 50 students who were selected based on their merit. They received financial support of ₹15,000 and this scholarship amount has been transferred to their bank accounts, said prof Poonam Tandon, dean of students welfare at LU.

The students selected for the scholarship, in Lucknow on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Prof Tandon said that the university received 322 applications for the scheme and after a thorough evaluation process, 50 students were selected on the basis of faculty-wise distribution. Only those who are eligible to apply are whose family annual income is ₹3 lakh or less.

Vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai interacted with the selected students and personally handed over the certificates. During the event, he emphasized that this year marks the successful implementation of the third cycle of the Chatra Kalyan Scholarship scheme.

The scheme stands as a testament to the commitment of the university towards the welfare of the students. By providing financial assistance to deserving students, the scheme not only promotes academic excellence but also helps in realizing their aspirations and ambitions, said Prof Tandon.

The University of Lucknow has launched several welfare schemes aimed at supporting and benefiting deserving students. These schemes include the Chatra Kalyan Scholarship, Karmayogi Yojana, and Shodh Medha Scholarship, all of which are provided to deserving and meritorious students from the student welfare fund.

During the challenging times of the Covid pandemic, LU initiated the “Arpan - Adopt a Brain” Scheme, which provided financial and moral support to over seventy students who belonged to families affected by the economic downturn.

This scheme witnessed the active participation of teachers, alumni, and employees of the university who lent their support to these students. In addition, the VC Care Fund, another unique initiative, has been providing much-needed assistance to students in need.

