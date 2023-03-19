Lucknow University examinees twiddle thumbs for an hour as paper arrival delayed again

For the second time in a week, a question paper reached late at several examination centres of Lucknow University (LU) on Saturday. Candidates had to wait for more than an hour at many centres.

The Lucknow University campus (HT File Photo)

National Students Union of India (NSUI) laid siege to the office of the controller of exams, Vidyanand Tripathi, to register their protest. They said that the sanctity of LU examinations was getting compromised as question paper is reaching late for the last few days,

NSUI activists laid siege to the administrative building and handed over a memorandum to the controller of examinations and warned that cognizance of the matter be taken and the issue be addressed, otherwise NSUI will start a big movement.

On Tuesday too, hundreds of examinees had to wait for long hours in the examination hall as the question paper arrived late.

Commenting on Saturday’s delay, Durgesh Srivastava, LU spokesperson, said that the delay was caused due to the breakdown of the vehicle bringing the question paper.

Meanwhile, Prof AK Rai, vice-chancellor, LU, has assured that there would be no such delay in the future.