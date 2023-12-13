Lucknow University joins PM’s Viksit Bharat@2047 mission

Following an interaction with prime minister Narendra Modi over the Viksit Bharat@2047: Voice of Youth’, Lucknow University (LU) has formed a committee to actively involve young generation in the formulation of national plans and setting priorities and goals for the country. The committee comprises all deans and principals of degree colleges.

Prime minister Narendra Modi on December 11 underlined need to channelise the energy of the students and youth of every university towards achieving common goal of Developed India. He has suggested running a special campaign in every college and university of the country to connect more and more youth with this campaign.

In this sequence, Lucknow University vice chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai asked deans, heads and principals of degree colleges to encourage students to take part in large numbers. Under the program, a special campaign will be run till December 25 and information/feedback will be obtained digitally from the students on the various points like how a developed India should look like in 2047, what can they do to make Developed India@2047 possible.

For daily monitoring of this work at university level, a control room has been set up in the Dean Academic Office for monitoring. Alka Mishra, additional dean academics (coordinator), Manisha Shukla, chemistry department, Jitendra. Kumar, department of Political Science, Pramod Kumar Gupta, Sociology department, SP Kanojia, Computer Science.