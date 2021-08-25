Lucknow University PG entrance exam schedule announced

The Lucknow University (LU) administration announced the schedule for the post graduate entrance test (PGET) to be held from September 6, on Wednesday.

“The entrance exam will have 90 questions of two marks each that will have to be completed in 90 minutes. There will be no negative marking,” said Durgesh Srivastav, LU spokesman. The university administration has asked candidates who have filled wrong information in their entrance form to make corrections by writing to the administration by Friday, Srivastav added.

LU received a record number of 24,397 applications for PG admissions this year. The number of applications is 26% more than last year. The PGET will continue till September 13 and will be held in two shifts.

Meanwhile, the undergraduate entrance exams have already started from August 25 at the university. The exams are being held offline on the LU campus. “We are following Covid-19 protocols in the exam halls. This is being done by limiting the number of candidates in a hall, making arrangements for proper santisation, and asking candidates to maintain social distancing,” Srivastav said.

LU has offered admissions in over 6,000 seats mostly of UG and PG courses this year. The university has received over 72,000 applications for admissions on these seats.